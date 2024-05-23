Pre-trial review fixed for false trading in shares of China All Access (ex-0633)

Ms Wong Yuk Lan pleads not guilty to manipulating the stock between 29-31-Dec-2014. Looking at the past stock data in the Webb-site Database, we cannot see what all the fuss is about. As we've often said, nobody should expect the market to tell them what a stock is worth and which way the price will move.

Pre-trial review fixed for false trading in shares of China All Access (Holdings) Limited

Issue date: 2024-05-23 18:32:45

The Eastern Magistrates’ Court today set down 5 September 2024 for a pre-trial review of the prosecution brought by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) against Ms Wong Yuk Lan, an administration controller of China All Access (Holdings) Limited (China All Access) at the material time, for alleged false trading (Notes 1 to 3).

At today’s hearing, Wong pleaded not guilty to a charge of creating false or misleading appearance with respect to the market for, or the share price of, China All Access between 29 and 31 December 2014.

Under section 295 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, it is an offence for any person to do anything with the intention that it has or is likely to have the effect of creating a false or misleading appearance with respect to the market for, or the share price of, securities or futures contracts, etc. China All Access was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2009. The listing of its shares was cancelled on 16 January 2023. Wong is no longer an employee of China All Access.

