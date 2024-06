In this article

William Lam Kin Choi fined HK$300k, banned for 2 years

Accounting & Financial Reporting Council, 28-May-2024

Not his first rodeo - he was banned by the predecessor HKICPA for 12 months in 2018.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top