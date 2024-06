In this article

Sanction of Link (8237) and 2 ex-Executive Directors

SEHK, 16-May-2024

Ngan Iek and Siew Pek To, who are brothers-in-law, used most of a bond issue proceeds to repay loans from Ngan rather than the stated purpose of redeeming old bonds, which then defaulted.

