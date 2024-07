In this article

Criticism of Orient Victory Smart Urban Services (0265) and Chairman Shi Baodong

SEHK, 25-Jun-2024

They failed to disclose that Mr Shi's private company was offering a free share for every share subscribed by employees and others in 2 top-up placings under the general issue mandate.

