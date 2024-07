In this article

Censure of Guo Songsen, ex-NED of Green Future Food Hydrocolloid Marine Science (1084)

SEHK, 4-Jul-2024

For dealing in the shares during the pre-results blackout period in early 2022 and 2023, and failing to disclose the dealings. We note that the corresponding filings under the Securities and Futures Ordinance were not filed until 20-Jul-2023.

