Eagle Nice (2368): breach of Listing Rules on connected transactions with Li Ning (2331)

Company announcement, 10-Jul-2024

The announcement reveals rapid growth in the last 6 years of sales to Li Ning, now the second-largest customer. As Li Ning owns 20% of a subsidiary of Eagle Nice, these transactions should have been disclosed.

