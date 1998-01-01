In this article

Disciplinary action against Wing Fung Futures Ltd

Chicago Mercantile Exchange, 18-Jul-2024

For betting against the orders of "regularly unprofitable" clients. Of course, that pre-supposes that clients can in fact be consistently unprofitable - in which case all they have to do is reverse the strategy - they have found a signal in the noise, but are betting in the wrong direction. In settling, Wing Fung neither denies nor admits liability.

