PRC Ministry of Finance bans Elite Partners CPA Ltd from audits of Mainland enterprises for 5 years | Clients

Accounting & Financial Reporting Council, 2-Aug-2024

We note that this auditor and several of its directors have been fined numerous times by the HKICPA, and Webb-site Total Returns of its listed clients have underperformed the market by about 28% per year from appointment. The PRC regluiator has banned the firm but the HK regulator (now the AFRC) has not.

