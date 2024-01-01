In this article

Fujikon (0927): breach of Listing Rules: undisclosed acquisition of ICBC certificate of deposit

Company announcement, 14-Aug-2024

Webb-site founder David Webb owns over 10% of this company. As it has surplus "unutilised funds", it should pay out a special dividend, not invest in CDs on our behalf. At 31-Mar-2024, Fujikon had net cash of $325.8m or $0.77 per share, the same as tonight's share price.

