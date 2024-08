In this article

Man gets 5 years' jail for conspiracy to launder HK$125m crime proceeds from fraudulent loans from Sunway (0058)

ICAC, 16-Aug-2024

Mr Lam Chung Kan (aka Lin Songgen) was a personal assistant of "a businessman" whom the ICAC now names as "Huang Ziqiang (黃自強)". We don't know who that is but perhaps the SFC and ICAC should try to find him.

