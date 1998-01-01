In this article
GoFinTech Innovation (0290) buys more shares in Jinhai Medical Technology (2225)
Company announcement, 23-Aug-2024
The SFC issued a concentration warning in Jinhai's stock in Jul-2021 when 20 holders had 95.14%. It's up 48.7% since then, so GoFinTech appears to be buying into a bubble. Jinhai had net assets of just S$37.5m (then HK$222m) at 31-Dec-2023 and now has a market value of HK$5803m. GoFinTech's previous purchase on 15-Mar-2024 was from Bestone Asset Management (BAM), said to be an independent third party, the owners of which are not disclosed. We note that Liu Zhiwei, a 17% shareholder of GoFinTech and its chairman until 28-Feb-2024, was once Chairman of BAM.
- Bestone Asset Management Co., Ltd 博石資產管理股份有限公司
- GALAXY WAY DEVELOPMENT LIMITED (VG) 利威發展有限公司
- GoFintech Innovation Limited 國富創新有限公司
- Jinhai Medical Technology Limited 今海醫療科技股份有限公司
