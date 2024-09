In this article

Sanction of Brilliance China Automotive (1114) and 3 ex-directors

SEHK, 27-Aug-2024

For a massive CNY53.4bn of unauthorised financial support to entities including its controlling shareholder, which led to losses of CNY8.3bn.

Organisations

People

Topics

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top