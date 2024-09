News, analysis and opinions since 1998

HKMA suspends registration of Mr Li Shek Tang, ex-Hang Seng Bank, for 9 months

HK Monetary Authority, 6-Sep-2024

For photocopying a client signature onto a form. He now works at ICBC.

