In this article

Philip Ma Ching Yeung v Winnie Chin Wai Yee
HK District Court, 29-Aug-2024
Mr Ma, Deputy Chairman of Tai Sang Land (TSL, 0089), is sentenced to 3 weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months, for his contempt of court in failing to pay litigation costs allowance to his wife as ordered. The judge calls it "a deliberate breach with contumacious intent". In mitigation, his lawyer highlighted his philanthropy as Chairman of the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals for which he received a Bronze Bauhinia Star. It transpired that almost all his HK$9m donation to TWGH had come from TSL and a family company, with only $3,099 paid from his own funds in 2022/23. The case is FCMC 11432/2018.
Organisations
- Chaine, Chow & Barbara Hung 洪珀姿律師事務所
- KAM CHAN & COMPANY, LIMITED 錦燦有限公司
- RITA KU & SER 古明慧律師行
- Tai Sang Bank Limited 大生銀行有限公司
- TAI SANG LAND DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 大生地產發展有限公司
- TUNG WAH GROUP OF HOSPITALS
People
- Chin, Winnie Wai Yee 錢慧儀
- Lee, Elizabeth Yu Yi 李裕怡
- Li, Jeffrey Y Tak 李懷德
- Liu, Elaine Yuk Ling 廖玉玲
- Ma, Philip Ching Yeung 馬清揚
- Yip, Anita Hau Ki 葉巧琦
- Yu, Lily Q 余奇
