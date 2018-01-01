In this article

Philip Ma Ching Yeung v Winnie Chin Wai Yee

HK District Court, 29-Aug-2024

Mr Ma, Deputy Chairman of Tai Sang Land (TSL, 0089), is sentenced to 3 weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months, for his contempt of court in failing to pay litigation costs allowance to his wife as ordered. The judge calls it "a deliberate breach with contumacious intent". In mitigation, his lawyer highlighted his philanthropy as Chairman of the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals for which he received a Bronze Bauhinia Star. It transpired that almost all his HK$9m donation to TWGH had come from TSL and a family company, with only $3,099 paid from his own funds in 2022/23. The case is FCMC 11432/2018.

