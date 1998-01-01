In this article
Winding up order for Brite Advisory Group Ltd
HK Court of First Instance, 23-Sep-2024
The firm was renamed last week to BAG HK Ltd. We believe it is the top company in the Brite group, which is in trouble in multiple countries including Australia (also being wound up) and USA. The firm belatedly claimed that Mark Donnelly, who acted as CEO and founder, did not have authority to sign the loan from petitioner, Heritage Management Consultancy FZE. The court rejected all the defences.
Organisations
- BRITE ADVISORS PTY LTD
- Brite Advisors USA, INC.
- Brite Advisory Group Limited (HK)
- Brite Advisory Holdings Limited
- HERITAGE PENSIONS LTD
- Kennedys (HK) 肯尼狄律師行
- ONC Lawyers 柯伍陳律師事務所
- PSG SIPP LIMITED
- Tanner De Witt 泰德威律師事務所
People
- Au, Chi Chiu (SFC:BQB516) 區志超
- Chu, Fontanne Fong Ting 朱方婷
- Donnelly, Mark (SFC:ASL794)
- Evans, Paul Martin (1966-09)
- Le Pichon, Doreen Maria 郭美超
- Lymer, John Charles
- Manktelow, Peter David
- Ng, Ludwig Siu Wing 伍兆榮
- Petts, Richard John
- Worbey, Colin Bertram
