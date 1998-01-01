In this article

Winding up order for Brite Advisory Group Ltd

HK Court of First Instance, 23-Sep-2024

The firm was renamed last week to BAG HK Ltd. We believe it is the top company in the Brite group, which is in trouble in multiple countries including Australia (also being wound up) and USA. The firm belatedly claimed that Mark Donnelly, who acted as CEO and founder, did not have authority to sign the loan from petitioner, Heritage Management Consultancy FZE. The court rejected all the defences.

