In this article
Tenwow (ex-1219) v PwC HK & PwC Zhong Tian LLP
HK Court of First Instance, 2-May-2024
Liquidators of the food and beverage maker allege negligence by PwC, the IPO accountants and auditors for 2013-2017, by failing to detect alleged defalcations, causing loss of RMB 3.1bn. PwC ZT claims it can't release 1500 audit documents without approval from mainland authorities and needs a Letter of Request from HK courts. Justice Anthony Chan rejects this.
Organisations
- KARAS SO LLP 祁卓信蘇期殷律師行(有限法律責任合夥)
- NAN PU INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 南浦國際有限公司
- PricewaterhouseCoopers (HK)
- PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP
- Reynolds Porter Chamberlain (HK)
- Tenwow International Holdings Limited 天喔國際控股有限公司
People
- Au, Astina Sze Ting 區詩婷
- Chan, Anthony Kin Keung 陳健強
- Karas, Jason Demetrios
- Manzoni, Charles Peter 萬崇理
- Shieh, Paul Wing Tai 石永泰
Topics
