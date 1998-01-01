In this article

Tenwow (ex-1219) v PwC HK & PwC Zhong Tian LLP

HK Court of First Instance, 2-May-2024

Liquidators of the food and beverage maker allege negligence by PwC, the IPO accountants and auditors for 2013-2017, by failing to detect alleged defalcations, causing loss of RMB 3.1bn. PwC ZT claims it can't release 1500 audit documents without approval from mainland authorities and needs a Letter of Request from HK courts. Justice Anthony Chan rejects this.

