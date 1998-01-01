In this article

Tenwow (ex-1219) v PwC HK & PwC Zhong Tian LLP

HK Court of First Instance, 30-Sep-2024

Justice Anthony Chan criticises the defence for "8 pages of dense arguments" which are not proper grounds of appeal. "A carpet-bombing strategy was adopted where every conceivable point is taken or reargued." He refuses leave to appeal but grants a 7-day stay so that PwC can appeal directly to the Court of Appeal.

