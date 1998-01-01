In this article
Tenwow (ex-1219) v PwC HK & PwC Zhong Tian LLP
HK Court of First Instance, 30-Sep-2024
Justice Anthony Chan criticises the defence for "8 pages of dense arguments" which are not proper grounds of appeal. "A carpet-bombing strategy was adopted where every conceivable point is taken or reargued." He refuses leave to appeal but grants a 7-day stay so that PwC can appeal directly to the Court of Appeal.
Organisations
- KARAS SO LLP 祁卓信蘇期殷律師行(有限法律責任合夥)
- NAN PU INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 南浦國際有限公司
- PricewaterhouseCoopers (HK)
- PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP
- Reynolds Porter Chamberlain (HK)
- Tenwow International Holdings Limited 天喔國際控股有限公司
People
- Au, Astina Sze Ting 區詩婷
- Chan, Anthony Kin Keung 陳健強
- Karas, Jason Demetrios
- Manzoni, Charles Peter 萬崇理
- Shieh, Paul Wing Tai 石永泰
