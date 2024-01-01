In this article

Sanction of 3 ex-directors of National Arts (ex-8228)

SEHK, 24-Sep-2024

In 2 deals worth HK$108.8m, the company issued shares to buy companies which had not yet paid for properties under development in Malaysia. The vendors of the companies defaulted on their obligations to complete the purchases.

