In this article

Sanction of 3 ex-directors of National Arts (ex-8228)
SEHK, 24-Sep-2024
In 2 deals worth HK$108.8m, the company issued shares to buy companies which had not yet paid for properties under development in Malaysia. The vendors of the companies defaulted on their obligations to complete the purchases.
Organisations
- Advanced Oasis International Holding Limited
- CresVAL Corporate Advisory Group Limited 凱評企業咨詢集團有限公司
- Great Success Investment Holdings Limited
- HONG WEI (ASIA) HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 鴻偉(亞洲)控股有限公司
- Majestic Bravo Limited
- MMR Asia Limited
- National Arts Group Holdings Limited 國藝集團控股有限公司
- TSA Land Sdn. Bhd.
- Wise Circuit Limited
People
- Cheng, Wang Chun 鄭弘駿
- Chow, Kian Kai Weng 周啟榮
- Chu, Alfonso Hin Ming 朱顯明
- Ho, Leung Ting (1988) 何亮霆
- Leung, Frankie Tak Chee (1973) 梁德志
- Tong, Yu Jang 唐雨贊
- Yu, Perway Kin Wai 余健偉
