In this article

SFC v Zhou Ling & Dai Haidong, ex-Chairman and ex-CEO of New Ray Medicine (6108)

HK Court of First Instance, 13-Sep-2024

The SFC's case largely falls apart, with the court disqualifying the pair as directors for 1 year each for failing to disclose their interests in an acquisition, but clearing them of the other allegations. As of 24-Oct-2024, the SFC has not yet announced the outcome.

