In this article

SFC v Zhou Ling & Dai Haidong, ex-Chairman and ex-CEO of New Ray Medicine (6108)
HK Court of First Instance, 13-Sep-2024
The SFC's case largely falls apart, with the court disqualifying the pair as directors for 1 year each for failing to disclose their interests in an acquisition, but clearing them of the other allegations. As of 24-Oct-2024, the SFC has not yet announced the outcome.
- First Credit Finance Group Limited 第一信用金融集團有限公司
- FIRST CREDIT LIMITED (HK) 第一信用財務有限公司
- New Ray Medicine International Holding Limited 新銳醫藥國際控股有限公司
- SECURITIES AND FUTURES COMMISSION 證券及期貨事務監察委員會
