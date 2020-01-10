In this article
24 legislators v CE in Council & others
HK Court of Appeal, 10-Dec-2019
The court refuses the Government's applications for a Temporary Validity Order for the anti-mask law or a Temporary Suspension Order of the Court of First Instance judgment that the ERO (in cases of public danger) and most of the PFCR (even if passed by LegCo) are unconstitutional. The substantive appeal will be heard on 9-10 January 2020.
- Cheng, Teresa Yeuk Wah 鄭若驊
- Lam Cheng, Carrie Yuet Ngor 林鄭月娥
- Lam, Johnson Man Hon 林文瀚
- Poon, Jeremy Shiu Chor 潘兆初
