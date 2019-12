In this article

HKICPA bans May Chan Mei Mei and Ricky Ho Yiu Hang for 3 and 2 years, fines them and Asian Alliance (HK) CPA Ltd

HKICPA, 19-Dec-2019

For bad audits of Neo Telemedia (8167) in 2011 and 2012.

