Ex-Estate Surveyor of HD and husband guilty of HK$4.9m housing allowance fraud

ICAC, 7-Jan-2020

Once again, the real question is why the Government pays different amounts to employees with the same skills and experience based on whether they rent a flat and whether their spouse has a housing allowance from his/her employer.

