In this article
Criticism of directors of Asia Resources (0899)
| Acquisition announcement
SEHK, 20-Jan-2020
For failing their duty of care in an acquisition of a "spring water mine". The valuer, now known as AP Appraisal Ltd, also comes in for criticism.
Organisations
People
- Chan, Keith Shi Yin 陳詩賢
- Chan, Peter Yuk Sang 陳玉生
- Huang, Yilin (1968) 黃逸林
- Kwok, Jesse Hong Yee 郭匡義
- Liu, James Yan Chee 劉恩賜
- Ng, Ping Yiu (1967) 伍炳耀
- Zhang, Xianlin 張憲林
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy