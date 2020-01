In this article

Ban Loong (0030) renews HK$15m loan at 19.2% p.a. for 1 year to 24-Jan-2021

Company announcement, 22-Jan-2020

The borrower is now named as Zonhon (Hong Kong) Ltd, owned by Li Changming, Li Shenger and Wu Rongcan in unstated proportions.

