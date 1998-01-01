In this article

Censure of Anthony Yeung Chun Wai and Great Wall B&R (0524), criticism of other former directors | Circular

SEHK, 13-Mar-2020

We note from a 2017 circular that Mr Yeung traded numerous other shareholdings with GWBR in breach of Listing Rules, selling it shares in Kingston Financial (1031), Sincere Watch (0444) and Tech Pro Technology (3823) in 2015 and SingAsia (8293) in 2017, and buying shares in Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy (1250) in 2016 and Beijing Gas Blue Sky (6828) in 2017. He crossed the trades in the market using Kingston Securities for GWBR and on his side Enlighten Securities, Union Bancaire Privee and HSBC.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top