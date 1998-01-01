In this article
Censure of Anthony Yeung Chun Wai and Great Wall B&R (0524), criticism of other former directors
| Circular
SEHK, 13-Mar-2020
We note from a 2017 circular that Mr Yeung traded numerous other shareholdings with GWBR in breach of Listing Rules, selling it shares in Kingston Financial (1031), Sincere Watch (0444) and Tech Pro Technology (3823) in 2015 and SingAsia (8293) in 2017, and buying shares in Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy (1250) in 2016 and Beijing Gas Blue Sky (6828) in 2017. He crossed the trades in the market using Kingston Securities for GWBR and on his side Enlighten Securities, Union Bancaire Privee and HSBC.
Organisations
- Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited
- Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited
- ENLIGHTEN SECURITIES LIMITED
- Great Wall Belt & Road Holdings Limited
- HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED (THE)
- Kingston Financial Group Limited
- KINGSTON SECURITIES LIMITED
- Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) Limited
- SingAsia Holdings Limited
- Tech Pro Technology Development Limited
- UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE, UBP SA
People
- Chan, Chi Yuen (1966) 陳志遠
- Fung, Alex Chan Man 馮燦文
- Wong, Xiang Hong 王翔弘
- Yeung, Anthony Chun Wai 楊俊偉
- Yeung, Standly Chun Sing 楊俊昇
