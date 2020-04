In this article

HKICPA fines Alan Hu Chiu Lun HK$30k and bans him for 22 months for professional misconduct

HKICPA, 13-Mar-2020

Amongst other things, he backdated audit working papers to paper over his deficiencies.

People

