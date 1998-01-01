In this article

24 legislators v CE in Council & others

HK Court of Appeal, 9-Apr-2020

The CA overturns the CFI and rules that the Emergency Regulations Ordinance is constitutional. It also rules that the anti-mask regulation made under the ERO is constitutional for unauthorized assemblies, but it upholds the CFI's ruling that the regulation is unconstitutional in the case of authorized meetings and marches. We expect both sides to go the the Court of Final Appeal.

