In this article
24 legislators v CE in Council & others
HK Court of Appeal, 9-Apr-2020
The CA overturns the CFI and rules that the Emergency Regulations Ordinance is constitutional. It also rules that the anti-mask regulation made under the ERO is constitutional for unauthorized assemblies, but it upholds the CFI's ruling that the regulation is unconstitutional in the case of authorized meetings and marches. We expect both sides to go the the Court of Final Appeal.
Organisations
People
- Au, Thomas Hing Cheung 區慶祥
- Cheng, Teresa Yeuk Wah 鄭若驊
- Lam Cheng, Carrie Yuet Ngor 林鄭月娥
- Lam, Johnson Man Hon 林文瀚
- Poon, Jeremy Shiu Chor 潘兆初
Topics
