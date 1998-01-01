In this article
Giles Wong v Simon Christopher Donowho & Walter Ng Man Fung
HK Court of First Instance, 16-Apr-2020
Mr Wong's claim for personal injury is dismissed. He appears to be the neighbour from hell. He mounted 14 speakers within inches of his ceiling in F4, Pearl Gardens, Conduit Rd and blasted the defendant neighbours in F5 and F6 with loud music 16 hours a day, Cross-examined, he admitted that he wanted to make life a misery for his neighbours. He claimed that one night when they switched off the power, he tripped and fell and fractured his spine. Even his own expert witness agreed that was an old injury.
Organisations
People
- Chan, Baldwin 陳寶榮
- Donowho, Penelope Jane
- Donowho, Simon Christopher
- Franklin, Yolanda Veronica
- Lai, Benjamin Sau Shun 黎守信
- Lam, Johnson Chi Keung 林自強
- Ng Tsang, Adela Wa Dan
- Ng, Walter Man Fung
- Wong, Chee Wing 黃熾榮
- Wong, Chung Kwong (1952) 黃重光
- Wong, Giles
- Wong, Shirley Mae Leimomi
