In this article

Giles Wong v Simon Christopher Donowho & Walter Ng Man Fung

HK Court of First Instance, 16-Apr-2020

Mr Wong's claim for personal injury is dismissed. He appears to be the neighbour from hell. He mounted 14 speakers within inches of his ceiling in F4, Pearl Gardens, Conduit Rd and blasted the defendant neighbours in F5 and F6 with loud music 16 hours a day, Cross-examined, he admitted that he wanted to make life a misery for his neighbours. He claimed that one night when they switched off the power, he tripped and fell and fractured his spine. Even his own expert witness agreed that was an old injury.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top