SFC fines BOCOM International Securities HK$19.6m for internal control failures | Positions of Yeung Kei Sho

SFC, 20-Apr-2020

This partly concerns the activities of a former representative, "Mr X", who Webb-site can deduce is Mr Yeung Kei Sho.

