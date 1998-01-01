In this article

SFC issues restriction notices to two brokerages to freeze accounts of client involved in suspected corporate misconduct

SFC, 14-Aug-2020

There's no disclosure of the listed company involved. Our database records that both of the brokers acted as placing agents to companies in the "Enigma Network" up to 2016. The brokers are not under investigation, but an individual client is suspected of breaching his duties to a listed company. The Notices are remarkably brief, no longer referring to a "Statement of Reasons", which the SFC has stopped publishing anyway, probably because we kept figuring out the identities of persons involved. The "specified amount" involved is not disclosed either.

