In this article

Webb profiled and interviewed on "New Territory", 2003

RTHK, 5-Jun-2003

We are not sure when this progamme was broadcast, but the interview was conducted on 5-Jun-2003 with Paul Gordon. It covers the "Project Poll" campaign for 1-share-1-vote in shareholder meetings, which we eventually won in 2006, abolishing the "show of hands" system, as well as "Project Vampire", the push for pre-emptive rights, still in progress as of 2020.

