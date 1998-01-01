In this article
Jimmy Lai returned to custody pending prosecution's appeal against bail
HK Court of Final Appeal, 31-Dec-2020
The top court cites prosecution's concern that Mr Lai may cause "irreparable harm to national security" while on bail, rendering the appeal nugatory, and chooses the "status quo ante" as the magistrate's decision to remand him in custody rather than the status quo before that, of being a free man.
