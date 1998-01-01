In this article

Re David Perry QC

HK Court of First Instance, 12-Jan-2021

Mr Perry is approved to visit HK and prosecute leading pan-democrats for unauthorised assembly. Trial begins 16-Feb, but all arrivals from UK are currently banned - will the Govt exempt him, or is he already here? Like HK residents stranded in the UK, he could go somewhere else for 21 days and then do 21 days quarantine in HK, but that's 42 days of taxpayers' fees before he starts, not before 24-Feb.

