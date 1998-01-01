In this article
HK Court of First Instance, 12-Jan-2021
Mr Perry is approved to visit HK and prosecute leading pan-democrats for unauthorised assembly. Trial begins 16-Feb, but all arrivals from UK are currently banned - will the Govt exempt him, or is he already here? Like HK residents stranded in the UK, he could go somewhere else for 21 days and then do 21 days quarantine in HK, but that's 42 days of taxpayers' fees before he starts, not before 24-Feb.
People
- Au, Nok Hin 區諾軒
- Ho, Albert Chun Yan 何俊仁
- Ho, Cyd Sau Lan 何秀蘭
- Lai, Jimmy Chee Ying 黎智英
- Lee, Cheuk Yan 李卓人
- Lee, Martin Chu Ming 李柱銘
- Leung, Kwok Hung (1956) 梁國雄
- Leung, Yiu Chung (1953) 梁耀忠
- Ng, Margaret Ngoi Yee
- Perry, David (QC)
- Poon, Jeremy Shiu Chor 潘兆初
