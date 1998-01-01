In this article
David Perry QC withdraws from prosecuting pan-dems
HK Government, 20-Jan-2021
4 days after we queried how he proposed to get to HK given the ban on travel from the UK, Mr Perry withdraws, partly because of "the exemption of quarantine". By the way, this case involves alleged offences under the Public Order Ordinance, not the National Security Law. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was wrong on that point, but it's an easy mistake to make given that over 50 pan-dems were arrested under suspicion of NSL offences 2 weeks ago.
People
- Au, Nok Hin 區諾軒
- Ho, Albert Chun Yan 何俊仁
- Ho, Cyd Sau Lan 何秀蘭
- Lai, Jimmy Chee Ying 黎智英
- Lee, Cheuk Yan 李卓人
- Lee, Martin Chu Ming 李柱銘
- Leung, Kwok Hung (1956) 梁國雄
- Leung, Yiu Chung (1953) 梁耀忠
- Ng, Margaret Ngoi Yee
- Perry, David (QC)
