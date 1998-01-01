In this article

David Perry QC withdraws from prosecuting pan-dems

HK Government, 20-Jan-2021

4 days after we queried how he proposed to get to HK given the ban on travel from the UK, Mr Perry withdraws, partly because of "the exemption of quarantine". By the way, this case involves alleged offences under the Public Order Ordinance, not the National Security Law. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was wrong on that point, but it's an easy mistake to make given that over 50 pan-dems were arrested under suspicion of NSL offences 2 weeks ago.

