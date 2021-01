In this article

Lai Xiaomin, ex-Chairman of China Huarong Asset Management (2799) executed | Huarong-CMB network

Reuters, 29-Jan-2021

The company featured in our "Huarong-CMB network - 26 stocks not to own" article of 19-Oct-2018.

