SFC fines Black Marble Securities Ltd HK$1.8m for internal control failings and regulatory breaches

The firm is owned by Lerado Financial (1225), part of the Enigma Network.

Issue date: 2021-03-31 17:31:24

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has reprimanded and fined Black Marble Securities Limited (Black Marble Securities) $1.8 million for internal control failings and breaches of the SFC’s Code of Conduct (Notes 1 & 2).

The disciplinary action follows an SFC investigation after receiving Black Marble Securities’ report of a client complaint against one of its licensed representatives for allegedly conducting unauthorized trading activities in the client’s account from August 2016 to July 2017.

The SFC’s investigation found deficiencies in the internal controls of Black Marble Securities, including:

In deciding the sanction, the SFC took into account all relevant circumstances, including the duration of Black Marble Securities’ failures and its otherwise clean disciplinary record.

Notes:

  1. Black Marble Securities is currently licensed under the Securities and Futures Ordinance to carry on Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activity.
  2. Code of Conduct for Persons Licensed by or Registered with the SFC.
