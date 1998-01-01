In this article
Government freezes Jimmy Lai's assets, including stake in Next Digital (0282) | NSL Rules
HK Government, 14-May-2021
Even if Mr Lai is convicted, given the advertising boycott against the company, the long decline in its share price, and that he's been supporting it with loans, it might be difficult for the prosecution to show that he has benefited from the offence and therefore that a confiscation should be made under the NSL Rules, Schedule 3.
