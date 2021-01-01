In this article

Enigma Network member Capital VC (2324) launches 20% placement at 84.2% discount to NAV

Company announcement, 4-Oct-2021

This is a "Chapter 21" closed-end investment company. The announcement fails to mention the discount or the resulting 14.0% dilution of NAV. How can this be in the interests of shareholders? Why do the SFC and HKEX still tolerate such issues by Chapter 21 companies, the sole mission of which should be to grow NAV per share?

Organisations

Topics

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top