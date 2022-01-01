In this article
Oshidori (0622) invests HK$750m in 17.81% of Future Capital Ltd
Company announcement, 17-Feb-2022
Prior to this, the target was 100% owned by Karen Lo Ki Yan. It "principally engages in property investments". Oshidori is 19.89% owned by Peak Trust Company - NV of Nevada for "Oshidori Kyushu Children's Trust" and 9.41% by Viola Mak Siu Hang via VMS Investment Group Ltd.
Organisations
- Future Capital Limited
- Oshidori International Holdings Limited
- PEAK TRUST COMPANY-NV
- VMS Investment Group Limited
People
