In this article

Oshidori (0622) invests HK$750m in 17.81% of Future Capital Ltd

Company announcement, 17-Feb-2022

Prior to this, the target was 100% owned by Karen Lo Ki Yan. It "principally engages in property investments". Oshidori is 19.89% owned by Peak Trust Company - NV of Nevada for "Oshidori Kyushu Children's Trust" and 9.41% by Viola Mak Siu Hang via VMS Investment Group Ltd.

