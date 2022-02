In this article

Webb on "Backchat" re the Budget

RTHK, 24-Feb-2022

Taster: isn't it amazing that the HK Govt couldn't find housing for people in cage-homes and sub-divided apartments for years, but can now build tens of thousands of isolation units in a couple of months?

