In this article

Planetree (0613) lends HK$85m to Osman Bin Kitchell and $90m to Kenneth Chan Chak Kai

Company announcement, 1-Mar-2022

The lender, Maxlord Enterprises, is 33.33% owned by Blue River (0498) and 66.67% by Planetree, which is 67.22% owned by Karen Lo Ki Yan. On 30-Dec-2021, Mr Kitchell bought 28.53% of Blue River from Oshidori (0622) for HK$160m. He is Chairman of Imagi (0585), which is 21.31% owned by Oshidori. On 17-Feb-2022, Oshidori invested HK$750m in 17.81% of Future Capital Ltd, which until then was 100% owned by Ms Lo. Blue River owns 48.23% of Paul Y. Engineering Group Ltd, of which Mr Chan owns 51.76%, including 10% held via Elemet Ltd, as at 4-Nov-2021. Blue River in Dec-2021 terminated a proposed purchase of his total stake in PYE after the Stock Exchange classified it as a Reverse Takeover.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top