In this article

HKICPA bans Li Sau Ying for 3 years

HKICPA, 27-Apr-2022

She issued modified audit reports, including a disclaimer of opinion, "in a deliberate attempt to avoid performing the necessary audit work". In 2019, she admitted the complaints, then in 2020 she withdrew her admission, then she appealed to the Court of Appeal against this order, and her appeal was dismissed in March 2022.

