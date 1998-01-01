In this article
HKICPA bans Li Sau Ying for 3 years
HKICPA, 27-Apr-2022
She issued modified audit reports, including a disclaimer of opinion, "in a deliberate attempt to avoid performing the necessary audit work". In 2019, she admitted the complaints, then in 2020 she withdrew her admission, then she appealed to the Court of Appeal against this order, and her appeal was dismissed in March 2022.
People
- Kaung, Alexander Wai Ming 江惠明
- Lam, Kevin Sze Cay 林詩棋
- Lam, Raymond Wai Chin 林偉展
- Li, Sau Ying (HKICPA:A05618) 李秀英
- Ng, Victor Chi Keung 伍志強
- Wong, Thomas Yue Ting 黃汝霆
