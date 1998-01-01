In this article

Calvin Choi Chi Kin v SFC | Hiding behind the cornerstones

SFAT, 29-Apr-2022

The Chairman & CEO of AMTD applies for anonymity in his appeal and is refused. The SFC has ordered him banned for 2 years for breaches of the Code of Conduct. The substantive appeal will be heard later. The subject matter appears to relate to our article "Hiding behind the cornerstones" of 3-Oct-2016.

