In this article
Calvin Choi Chi Kin v SFC | Hiding behind the cornerstones
SFAT, 29-Apr-2022
The Chairman & CEO of AMTD applies for anonymity in his appeal and is refused. The SFC has ordered him banned for 2 years for breaches of the Code of Conduct. The substantive appeal will be heard later. The subject matter appears to relate to our article "Hiding behind the cornerstones" of 3-Oct-2016.
Organisations
- AMTD Group Company Limited 尚乘集團有限公司
- AMTD IDEA Group
- China Minsheng Investment Group Corp., Ltd. 中國民生投資股份有限公司
- L.R. Capital China Growth I Company Limited
- L.R. Capital Financial Holdings Limited
- L.R. Capital Management Company (Cayman) Limited 瓴睿資本集團
- LRC. Belt and Road Investment Limited
- UBS AG
- UBS SECURITIES HONG KONG LIMITED
- Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. 新特能源股份有限公司
People
