In this article

HKICPA fines Francis Cheng Hong Cheung, Gabriel Chan Shek Chi and Cheng & Cheng Ltd

HKICPA, 20-May-2022

For bad work on the 2014 audit of Sinofortune Financial (8123). This is the 4th fine in 3 years for the firm and the 2nd in a year for Mr Chan.

