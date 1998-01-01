In this article
HKICPA fines Francis Cheng Hong Cheung, Gabriel Chan Shek Chi and Cheng & Cheng Ltd
HKICPA, 20-May-2022
For bad work on the 2014 audit of Sinofortune Financial (8123). This is the 4th fine in 3 years for the firm and the 2nd in a year for Mr Chan.
