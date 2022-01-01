In this article
Planetree (0613) part-subsidiary Maxlord Enterprises Ltd lends HK$75m at 4% p.a. to Oshidori (0622) money-lending subsidiary
Company announcement, 31-May-2022
Maxlord is owned 2/3 by Planetree and 1/3 by Blue River (0498). This facility follows an earlier 12-month HK$100m facility on 6-Jan-2022 at the HSBC prime rate. Planetree is 66.87% owned by Future Capital Group Ltd, which was 100% owned by Karen Lo Ki Yan until 17-Feb-2022, when Oshidori agreed to invest HK$750m for a 17.81% stake.
Organisations
- Blue River Holdings Limited 藍河控股有限公司
- MAXLORD ENTERPRISES LIMITED 明樂企業有限公司
- Oshidori International Holdings Limited
- Planetree International Development Limited 梧桐國際發展有限公司
People
