In this article

HKICPA fines Jimmy Siu, Yip Kai Yin and Elite Partners CPA Ltd HK$500k jointly
HKICPA, 15-Jun-2022
For bad work on the 2017 audit of L & A (now Legendary Group, 8195). This is the 7th fine for Elite since 2015, the 6th for Mr Yip since 2013, and the 3rd for Mr Siu since 2020.
- Chan, Wilson Fung Cheung 陳鳳翔
- Cheng, Pui Ngar
- Chiu, Alvin Man Leong 招文亮
- Ng, Andrew Wai Yan 吳惠恩
- Ryan, John Joseph
- Siu, Jimmy (1978) 蕭俊武
- Yip, Kai Yin
