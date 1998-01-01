In this article

HKICPA fines Jimmy Siu, Yip Kai Yin and Elite Partners CPA Ltd HK$500k jointly

HKICPA, 15-Jun-2022

For bad work on the 2017 audit of L & A (now Legendary Group, 8195). This is the 7th fine for Elite since 2015, the 6th for Mr Yip since 2013, and the 3rd for Mr Siu since 2020.

