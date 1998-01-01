In this article
HKICPA drops complaint against Mr Ken Fan Kin Nang and his firm, pays them HK$2.8m costs
HKICPA, 29-Jul-2022
This comes after the Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Simon Lam Ken-chung, ordered the HKICPA to disclose unused materials that it had received from an anonymous complainant. Context is everything.
Organisations
People
- Chung, Kitty Kit Yi 鍾潔儀
- Fan, Ken Kin Nang 范健能
- Hong, Wallace Wing Kwong 康榮江
- Lam, Simon Ken Chung 藍建中
- Wardell, James 詹華達
- Wilson, Claire 衛嘉玲
