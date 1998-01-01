In this article

HKICPA drops complaint against Mr Ken Fan Kin Nang and his firm, pays them HK$2.8m costs

HKICPA, 29-Jul-2022

This comes after the Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Simon Lam Ken-chung, ordered the HKICPA to disclose unused materials that it had received from an anonymous complainant. Context is everything.

