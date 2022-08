In this article

HKICPA fines Mr Lau Siu Wah HK$15k

HKICPA, 13-Jul-2022

For dishonourable conduct. For context, we have appended the Chinese reasons for sentence in which he got 8 weeks in jail after admitting criminal intimidation of the Yuen Long Police following the "7.21" triad attack at the MTR station there.

