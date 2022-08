In this article

HKICPA bans Joyce Wong Man Shan, director of Tandem (HK) CPA Ltd, for 1 year, fines her HK$100k

HKICPA, 29-Jun-2022

For professional misconduct for issuing an accountants' report on an unnamed solicitors' firm without having done much work.

