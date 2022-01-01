In this article

Blue River (0498) injects HK$44.5m for 25% of Quality World Investments Ltd (BVI)

Company announcement, 16-Sep-2022

The other 75% is owned by Future Master Investments Ltd, ultimately owned 82.19% by Karen Lo Ki Yan and 17.81% by Oshidori (0622). We note that on 18-Jul-2022, Blue River borrowed HK$75m from Imagi Lenders Ltd, which is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of Imagi (0585), which is 21% owned by Oshidori.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top